The Gloves R Off campaign was first implemented at Great Ormond Street Hospital, where their glove reduction saw the organisation save 21 tonnes of plastic, as well as an improvement in staff hand hygiene. Alison Stevens, Nursing Lead for Sustainable Healthcare and Technical Manager at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, saw this as a campaign that had potential to save costs and emissions and was quick to implement it in the Intensive Care Unit where she acts as Sister and Technical Manager, looking after equipment and procurable items. This department alone spends over £50,000 on over 375,000 gloves per year and is keen to reduce their glove use as much as possible.