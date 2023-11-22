The West End in Concert cast, who include Theatre Workshop Monmouthshire guest teacher Andrew Simeon, have been brushing up their Christmas songs for a special festive night.
The talented cast, which also features Lauren James Ray, Jessica Hodge, Richard Woodford, Sean Lewis and Helen Evans, have starred in numerous West End shows and national tours including Les Miserables, We Will Rock You, South Pacific, Starlight Express, Phantom Of The Opera, Wicked, Godspell, Mamma Mia, Singing In The Rain, Joseph and Cats.... to name but a few!
West End in Concert founder and creator Andrew promises: It’s an evening not to be missed!
The South Wales-based performer choreographs and directs at many schools and colleges across the country, inspiring the next generation of performing artists and travels internationally as a Judge for the ‘Dance Star’ World Dance Competition.
And he says it would be wonderful to see some of the Theatre Workshop Monmouthshire’s talented young performers in the audience on the night.
Tickets for Saturday’s show are available at theblaketheatre.org or at the box office on 01600 719401 Monday to Friday, 12-2pm.