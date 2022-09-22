It’s a happy 100th birthday for Dora
FAMILY and friends joined a very special Usk resident Dora Mary Sales, MBE, to celebrate her 100th Birthday on September 16.
Dora was born in Usk and has lived at her current home, 31 Newmarket Street, for most of her life.
She attended school in Usk, was a Girl Guide and later a Cub Scout leader, and in WWII joined the Land Army, based in her home town.
Dora embarked on a career in teaching, primarily Physical Education, 26 years of which was spent at Monmouth Comprehensive School. A keen golfer in her time, Dora retains a keen interest in sport.
Dora’s contribution to the life of the community in Usk is legendary – groups and organisations with which she has been involved include the church, the WI, Guides and Cubs, the cricket club, Usk in Bloom and many more
Dora deservedly looks forward to receiving her card from King Charles 3rd – it was he, the then Prince of Wales, who presented her with her MBE, awarded in 2003 for her services to Usk.
Happy 100th Birthday Dora!
Dora is pictured celebrating with her great nephew Andrew Sales
