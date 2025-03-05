THE recent spell of sensational Spring weather left pupils at King Henry VIII frustrated on their return to school on Monday when they were told that eating their sandwiches in the sun was no longer an option!
In a bid to “further improve the ethos and atmosphere at lunchtime,” the school took the unusual step of not allowing their pupils outside to eat either packed lunches or anything brought in the ‘grab and go’ section of the canteen.
Instead, they were herded together in a cramped and claustrophobic hall amongst the clattering of cutlery and chattering of voices, while outside, in a world far removed from the overhead lighting and burning radiators, the sun shone and the birds sang.
In a newsletter sent to parents, the school explained they adopted the policy to support a transition to “the new facilities that will allow pupils to enjoy their lunch in a larger, nicer, and better-designed space. This will mean that all pupils can sit down to eat all their food in comfort, without standing to eat outside.”
As it transpired, a lot of pupils were only too happy to eat outside during the recent run of lovely weather, but soon found out that option wasn’t on the menu.
One pupil told the Chronicle, “The teachers were checking to see if we had any food on us when we went outside and we were told if we were caught eating then we would receive a detention.
“We were told it was to stop littering and pupils throwing food around, but only a handful of people do that, and it seems unfair we all have to be punished because of their actions.”
Keen to reassure pupils that their voices were valid and that it is a cornerstone of democracy to always question decisions and rulings made by those in authority, the Chronicle contacted the school to clarify the “no sun or fresh air while eating” policy.
It was explained to us by a well-being officer that the policy was partially adopted because there was a littering and bullying problem on the school grounds caused by certain pupils throwing food on the floor and at one another.
The Chronicle understands there was also “real trouble with seagulls!”
Could such a seemingly punitive decision ever teach kids the importance of personal freedom and responsibility?” The Chronicle asked itself.
And then we decided it was perhaps best that we asked KHS Head Teacher Mr Watson instead.
Mr Watson kindly explained that the no food outdoors policy was purely a temporary measure the school was forced to adopt to combat a “facilities problem.”
He told the Chronicle, “I know it’s not ideal but it’s the best solution we’ve got right now. Rest assured, we are currently preparing a designated outside area for pupils who bring packed lunches and it should be ready shortly.”
Mr Watson explained that the new school build will have a special outside courtyard area for those wishing to eat packed lunches, while the new canteen hall will be a lot more spacious.”