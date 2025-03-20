AN investigation has been begun over the legality of newly installed razor-wire-topped fences at the military base Pontrilas Army Training Area.
The solid grey fences are being positioned along both sides of a roughly mile-long section of the public highway Elm Green Road, replacing the previous wire fences screened with tarpaulins.
The Ministry of Defence stated that the fences comply with the permitted development rights of military facilities that allow works to be undertaken without local planning permission.
However, a Herefordshire Council spokesperson said that while the Ministry was permitted to install fencing of up to 4.5 metres when necessary for national security, the authority’s enforcement officers would work to: “confirm the exact height of the fence and whether it conforms to the permitted developmental rights.”