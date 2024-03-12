Book-ish, an independent bookshop in both Crickhowell and Abergavenny, has today been announced as the winner of The British Book Awards Independent Bookshop of the Year award in Wales.
For the fifth time in nine years, the shop, owned by Emma Corfield-Walters, has won the coveted prize, making Book-ish the best independent bookshop in Wales.
The win is attributed to phenomenal growth within the company. Sales grew due to ‘creative’ bookselling. They have also been credited for their array of in-store, festival, and school events. Book-ish has also been noted for its vast selection of books available through its website.
Book-ish opened a second store in Abergavenny, further expanding its reach in the independent bookshop market.
Taking to X, Book-ish said: “Absolutely thrilled to be named Best Bookshop in Wales for the 5th time!! #Nibbies. It's all down to our fabulous booksellers who are some of the most passionate & hardest working in the land.