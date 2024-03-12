Book-ish, an independent bookshop in both Crickhowell and Abergavenny, have today been announced as the winner of The British Book Awards Independent Bookshop of the Year award in Wales.
For the fifth time in nine years, the shop, owned by Emma Corfield-Walters, has won the coveted prize, making Book-ish the best independent bookshop in Wales.
The win is attributed to phenomenal growth within the company. Sales grew due to ‘creative’ bookselling, such as the shop's popular blind date with a book, and their subscription boxes. They have also been credited for their array of in-store, festival, and school events, attracting names such as Richard Osman and Lorraine Kelly. They also offer creative writing classes, with two boom clubs and a quiz night. Book-ish has also been noted for its vast selection of books available through its website.
After a successful crowdfund, Book-ish opened a second store in Abergavenny, further expanding its reach in the independent bookshop market.
Taking to X, Book-ish said: “Absolutely thrilled to be named Best Bookshop in Wales for the 5th time!! #Nibbies. It's all down to our fabulous booksellers who are some of the most passionate & hardest working in the land - We wouldn't be anything without them. Huge congratulations to our wonderful team.”
In 2010 the owner of Book-ish, Emma, decided she wanted to become a bookseller. Following the initial success, in 2017 the shop moved to a larger location, enabling the business to grow and stock up to 6000 curated books. The bookshop has a children’s snug, in-house event venue (the Loft) and a café.
The British Book Awards are an annual event held to commemorate everyone from booksellers to publishers, as well as the most popular fiction and non-fiction titles. 77 independent bookshops were nominated from nine regions around the UK and Ireland, with five of those being in Wales. The wholesale book suppliers Gardners who sponsor The British Book Awards, celebrate independent booksellers who bring passion and knowledge to the shop floor.
While Book-ish have won a regional award, they still have a chance to win The British Book Awards overall winner.