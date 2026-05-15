His wife, Abigail Adams, also carried Welsh ancestry and played a vital role in the political and personal life of the Adams family. Abigail was far more than a supportive spouse—she was an adviser, moral compass, and mentor to their son, John Quincy Adams, who would later become America’s sixth president. The family’s home town of Quincy reflects Abigail’s heritage, and she went on to serve as the nation’s second First Lady, reminder her husband when president, to remember the women when making policy.