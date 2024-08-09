An innovative way of learning to speak Welsh and learn more about the history and culture of the county has been launched by the Welsh Government Cabinet Secretary for Culture with a series of free new brochures that will help Welsh learners at all levels learn more about Cadw sites.
The Ten Interesting Days of the South books tell the stories of over 40 historic sites. Similar books are already available at sites in the north and are proving popular with visitors and Welsh learners alike.
The books for the south introduce the culture and history of Cadw heritage sites, from St Davids to Chepstow, and from Gower to Abergavenny, offering an opportunity to practise vocabulary and grammar Welsh through stimuli for conversation and quizzes.
There are four books, each tailored to a specific level of the national Welsh Learning courses that allow groups at all levels to participate. They can be used on Cadw sites, in classrooms and in online learning and have already been used by Welsh learners all over the world.
After enjoying days out, tutors and learners have recently told Cadw that the leaflets were full of local history expressed in a convenient Welsh which helped them to not only visit more sites but work on their language skills
Cabinet Secretary for Culture, Social Justice, Organiser and Chief Whip Jane Hutt said: "Ten Interesting Days of Preservation is a great opportunity to learn Welsh while roaming our amazing historic sites. I'm pleased to see that these resources are now available so that more people can learn Welsh when visiting their local Cadw sites or discovering attractions across the country."
First Minister Eluned Morgan said: "The Welsh language belongs to us all. We are committed to creating a Wales where the Welsh language thrives in every community as part of our aim to achieve Welsh million speakers by 2050. Ten Interesting Days is a great opportunity to use Welsh and learn about our wonderful Cadw sites."