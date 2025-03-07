A WHITE van illegally parked on Monk Street saw the driver given a Traffic Offence Report for causing a hazard for pedestrians and drivers.
The white van was parked on double yellow lines and completely obstructed a narrow pavement, forcing pedestrians onto the road.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said, "Today, Abergavenny officers encountered a vehicle causing an obstruction on Cross Street.
"The vehicle forced pedestrians onto the road to pass, creating a hazard for drivers and pedestrians.
"Officers spoke with the driver and issued a Traffic Offence Report (TOR)."