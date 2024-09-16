FORMER BBC News presenter Huw Edwards has been given a six-month suspended jail term after Westminster Magistrates' Court heard he paid hundreds of pounds for indecent photos of children.
The Welsh broadcaster, who helmed the BBC coverage of the Queen's funeral, must also complete a sex offender programme, and will be on the sex offenders' register for seven years.
Edwards admitted having 41 child abuse images sent to him on WhatsApp, and the prison term will be suspended for two years.
The BBC said after the sentencing: "We are appalled by his crimes. He has betrayed not just the BBC, but audiences who put their trust in him.”
Passing sentence, chief magistrate Paul Goldspring told him: "You were perhaps the most recognised newsreader and journalist in the UK. It is not an exaggeration to say your reputation is in tatters.”
Prosecutor Ian Hope told the court Edwards was sent the pictures by Alex Williams, 25, who had been using a dark web browser to access abuse images and to distribute them to others.
Williams, from Merthyr, received a suspended jail term himself last month for possessing and distributing indecent images.
Williams’ phone was examined by South Wales Police and they found he had been communication with Edwards.
"Edwards was paying not insignificant sums of money - by which we mean low hundreds of pounds - for gifts and presents - in return for the images he received," said the prosecutor.
"Alex Williams used the money - more than £1,000 - to support himself at university.
"While most of the images were of adult men, a significant proportion of the images were of children. Of the 377 images, 41 were indecent images."
Some of the pictures were marked "13-year-old", the court heard.
Asked later if he wanted more "hot" images, Edwards replied “don’t send anything underage”.
On another occasion, Williams asked Edwards if he wanted some “naughty” images.
Edwards said “go on”, and Williams replied “young”, to which the news presenter again said “go on”.
When Williams said some of the images may be illegal, Edwards responded: “Ah ok, don’t”.
Edwards was later found in possession of seven category A images - one of a boy aged seven to nine - and the others 13-15, 12 B images, and 22 C images.
But Mr Hope told the court: "It is accepted by the Crown that Mr Edwards has suffered from depression and mental health issues...
"His decision-making across the relevant time may have been adversely impaired by a mixture of mood disorder, neuro-cognitive disorder and alcohol consumption."
Philip Evans KC, for Edwards, told the court: “Mr Edwards wishes to apologise. He wishes the court to know how profoundly sorry he is. He recognises the repugnant nature of such images and the hurt that is done to those who appear in such images.
“For his part in that, he apologies sincerely and he makes it clear that he has the utmost regret.
“He recognises he has betrayed the priceless trust and faith of so many people. He knows that he has hurt and damaged his family and his loved ones around him.
“He is truly sorry and he is truly sorry that he has committed these offences.
“It is meaningful, his remorse, and he has demonstrated real recognition of the harm such images cause.”
“The defendant has no memory of viewing any particular images,” Edwards’ lawyer tells the court as he argues that the offending is at the lower end of seriousness in the category and there are no aggravating factors.
He stresses that the 41 images are “comparatively small” in the context of what a court dealing with indecent images often encounters.
“What we do know is that he did not store any of the images on any device. He did not use them for personal gratification.
“He has now been seen by two independent experts and the probation officer and no evidence has come to undermine that assertion.
“He did not keep those images, he did not send them to anyone else and he has not sought any similar images before from any source before ... or since.”
Claire Brinton after the hearing: “Accessing indecent images of children perpetuates the sexual exploitation of them, which has deep, long-lasting trauma for these victims.
“The CPS and Metropolitan Police were able to prove that Edwards was receiving illegal images and videos involving children via WhatsApp.
“This prosecution sends a clear message that the CPS, working alongside the police, will work to bring to justice those who seek to exploit children, wherever that abuse takes place.”