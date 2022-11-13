Hundreds gather at Abergavenny’s war memorial for Remembrance Parade
Hundreds of people gathered in Abergavenny this morning to pay tribute to the area’s war heroes. Led by Abergavenny’s branch of the Royal British Legion and Abergavenny Town Council, wreaths were laid by local groups ranging from King Henry VIII Former Pupils Association to the Abergavenny Town of Sanctuary.
The parade to the war memorial in Frogmore Street was led by Abergavenny Borough Band and was preceded by a service at the Market Hall for the laying of wreaths at the town’s memorial plaques.
