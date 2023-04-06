A company based in Monmouthshire has been hailed as one of the best economic success stories of HS2 thanks to the role it is playing in delivering Britain’s new high-speed rail line.
Siltbuster Ltd is a market leader in responsive wastewater treatment and has a long history of supporting the construction industry in preventing environmental pollution.
With the UK’s largest operational fleet of water treatment equipment and solutions, Siltbuster has previously worked on a wide range of infrastructure projects – and is now part of the biggest one in Europe.
The new High Speed Two (HS2) railway line will link London, the Midlands and North of England. Phase One, which is 40 per cent complete, is currently being built between London and Birmingham where it will rejoin the existing West Coast Mainline.
Local MP David Davies visited Siltbuster’s state-of-the art facilities to hear the benefits HS2 is bringing to both Monmouthshire and South Wales.
He was given a tour of the bespoke-built HQ at Kingswood Gate, including the in-house laboratory and assembly workshop; all essential works to support the delivery of water treatment solutions.
“Established in 2003, Siltbuster will shortly be celebrating its 20th anniversary and has gone from strength-to-strength,” said Mr Davies.
“It is leading the way in treating contaminated waters across a wide range of sectors and is now bringing its experience, expertise and exceptional knowledge to the most important economic and social regeneration project in decades.
“HS2 is a significant part of Siltbuster’s turnover and is generating millions of pounds of revenue, helping to support local jobs and benefitting other companies across South Wales who are feeding into the supply chain.
“This is a fantastic local success story and a glowing example of how HS2 is already boosting the economy in Wales.
“In this challenging climate, HS2 contract awards provide the certainty that businesses need and I would encourage companies of all sizes in Monmouthshire to register their interest in joining HS2’s supply chain.”
In total, 2,760 companies around the UK have won contracts in HS2 with SMEs making up 61 per cent of these. It is estimated that 400,000 supply chain opportunities will be created by the project in Phase One alone.
Managing director of Siltbuster Ltd Rich Matthews added: “It was great to welcome David to our HQ. We feel we are a real Welsh business success story and it was a fine opportunity to showcase the work we are doing on HS2 and across a wide range of other environmental water challenges.
“Taking care of the environment is increasingly important, and so making responsive water solutions easily accessible is essential.
"Siltbuster is at the forefront of this sector and we plan to be for years to come.”