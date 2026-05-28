It supplied vast quantities of railroad track, bridges, and structural iron that helped drive the expansion of America’s industrial infrastructure, commerce, and transportation networks long after the war had ended. The South relied almost entirely on Tredegar Iron Works for weapons, rail tracks, and armaments, an industrial lifeline shaped directly by Welsh skill and ingenuity. Notably, the works were inspired by and named after the original Tredegar in the South Wales Valleys, designed and influenced by immigrant Welsh engineers.