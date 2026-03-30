Wales has long been proud of its rich singing tradition, and it would be remiss not to begin this column by congratulating the brilliant Hawkstone Farmers’ Choir on their remarkable victory in Britain’s Got Talent at the weekend. In recent weeks, audiences across the UK have had the opportunity to enjoy their inspiring performances - showcasing many prominent Welsh voices. Yet beyond the music and well-deserved success, their journey has also helped shine a spotlight on the continuing mental health crisis facing the farming community.