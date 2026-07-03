Tuesday took us to Llanvetherine, Abergavenny to the annual NFU Cymru/Wynnstay Group Plc Sustainable Farming Conference where this year’s Sustainable Agricultural Award was presented to Peter Loxdale, a dairy and livestock farmer from Llanilar near Aberystwyth in Ceredigion. Receiving the NFU Cymru/Wynnstay Sustainable Agriculture Award Welsh slate barometer and the £500 competition prize, Peter said he was 'humbled and honoured' to see his efforts recognised. We were delighted that Gary and Jess Yeomans and family were able to host the conference and nearly 200 farmers and stakeholders were able to see sustainable farming in action on a tour of the farm. The conference also heard from NFU Cymru President Abi Reader who told the audience that the new political landscape provides a monumental opportunity to create an enabling policy framework to help Welsh farmers deliver for food security and the environment. We were pleased that Cabinet Minister for Rural Resilience and Sustainability, Llyr Gruffydd MS addressed the conference and shared his government’s ambition for Welsh farming and his desire to work with NFU Cymru to deliver that. The conference closed with an inspiring panel of four farmers, Katie-Rose Davies, Claire Jones, Lyn Anthony and Elliw Griffith who talked about what sustainable farming means to them.