The FUW believes wildfire policy must be considered alongside wider agricultural, environmental and climate objectives. Policies designed to improve biodiversity or reduce emissions should not inadvertently increase wildfire risks by allowing combustible vegetation to accumulate across our uplands. Rather than banning practices such as controlled burning, existing policies should be reviewed and strengthened to support responsible land management while protecting sensitive habitats. This must be coupled with raising awareness of the Countryside Code and the responsibilities of visitors when it comes to lighting fires and barbecues in sensitive areas.