Last week's soaring temperatures served as another timely reminder of the impact climate change is having on our countryside, our communities and our farming businesses.
As warmer conditions become more frequent, an increasing risk facing rural Wales is the growing threat of wildfires. Earlier this year, a fire in the Elenydd highlighted the possible scale of these events whilst similar scenes in Derbyshire last week again underlined that this is a challenge facing rural areas across the UK.
The evidence is becoming increasingly difficult to ignore. The Climate Change Committee has concluded that weather conditions conducive to wildfires are now around six times more likely because of climate change. Meanwhile, the National Fire Chiefs Council reported that 2025 saw a record number of wildfire incidents across the UK.
Against this backdrop, the FUW welcomed the opportunity to recently contribute evidence to Westminster's EFRA Committee’s inquiry into wildfires.
Our submission made clear that preventing wildfires depends on practical, active land management. Sustainable livestock grazing is one of the most effective ways of reducing the build-up of vegetation that can act as fuel during prolonged dry spells. Likewise, controlled burning, when carried out responsibly and in accordance with regulations, remains an important tool for reducing fuel loads and limiting the spread of larger, more destructive fires.
The FUW believes wildfire policy must be considered alongside wider agricultural, environmental and climate objectives. Policies designed to improve biodiversity or reduce emissions should not inadvertently increase wildfire risks by allowing combustible vegetation to accumulate across our uplands. Rather than banning practices such as controlled burning, existing policies should be reviewed and strengthened to support responsible land management while protecting sensitive habitats. This must be coupled with raising awareness of the Countryside Code and the responsibilities of visitors when it comes to lighting fires and barbecues in sensitive areas.
The inquiry also highlighted important evidence gaps. More research is needed into the impacts of reduced grazing on fuel accumulation, the long-term effects of no-burn policies, the effectiveness of different land management approaches and the causes of wildfire ignition. Better monitoring and investigation of wildfire incidents will help ensure future policy is based on robust evidence.
As climate change reshapes our landscapes, farmers must be recognised as essential partners in reducing wildfire risk. Supporting active land management and evidence-based policymaking will help protect our countryside, environment and rural communities for generations to come.
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