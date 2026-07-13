The Royal Welsh Show is almost here, and the Farmers’ Union of Wales is looking forward to another exciting four days at Llanelwedd, celebrating the very best of Welsh agriculture and rural life.
Our ringside FUW pavilion will once again be a hive of activity as we welcome members, customers and visitors throughout the week. We’ll also be hosting a packed programme of seminars, panel discussions and special events, exploring the opportunities and challenges facing Welsh agriculture.
The week begins on Monday with an opportunity to hear from the Welsh Government's new Cabinet Secretary for Rural Resilience and Sustainability, Llŷr Gruffydd MS, as he outlines his priorities for Welsh agriculture. Later that day, Women in Public Affairs Cymru will host a panel discussion exploring the growing role of women in shaping the future of rural Wales.
Tuesday's programme focuses on two key issues facing the industry. A panel of experts will debate the future of livestock numbers in Wales and what changing policy could mean for farmers, rural communities and the environment. This will be followed by a discussion with Ofcom and industry representatives on improving mobile and broadband connectivity in rural Wales. The day concludes with the return of popular Welsh-language band Bwncath, always one of the highlights of the Show.
On Wednesday, visitors can join an interactive question-and-answer session on the next phase of BVD legislation in Wales and what it means for cattle farmers. This will be followed by a lively discussion on farming and social media, with well-known agricultural content creators and marketing experts sharing their experiences of telling the story of Welsh agriculture online.
The final day of the Show features a practical seminar on cyber security, offering advice on protecting farm businesses from the growing threat of online crime and fraud.
Away from the seminar programme, the Show will also provide an invaluable opportunity to engage with politicians, policymakers and key stakeholders. With around 100 meetings and diary entries already scheduled, it promises to be another busy week for FUW staff and officials as we continue to champion the interests of Welsh farmers and rural communities.
Whether you'd like to discuss the latest policy developments, seek advice from our team or simply take a break from the bustle of the Show, you'll be assured of a warm welcome at the FUW pavilion. We look forward to seeing you in Llanelwedd - visit our website for more details!
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