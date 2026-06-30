Similar uncertainty was highlighted in the now-delayed UK-EU reset and ongoing negotiations of a potential sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) agreement aimed at reducing trade barriers for agricultural products, plants and animals. Following the resignation of Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, a summit scheduled for this summer has now been postponed, leaving many Welsh farmers wondering what changes will come into effect and when. NFU Cymru’s officeholders stressed the need for urgent clarity on when this summit will be rescheduled.