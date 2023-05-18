Bez admits he looks back on that era with fondness and believes there was more of a sense of freedom and joy in the world back then because things didn't unfold in such a claustrophobic bubble. He recalls, “We were lucky enough to have been part of a generation that had a great run of it. There were no wars, pandemics, or even social media. Looking back, we got away with murder in my day because there was no one filming your every action or monitoring and passing judgment on your every word.”