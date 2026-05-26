AS well as mighty engines from another place and time defiantly spitting their steam into the face of an unyielding sun, there were a lot of horses at this year’s Steam Rally.
Horses with riders doing the sort of things you don’t tend to see this side of a Hollywood box office.
Which is quite apt because the OG Performance Horses are some of the hardest-working mounts in show business.
And boy did they dazzle!
In sun so fierce it would make Satan blush, these steeds and their specialist riders showed the spectators just what is possible when two legs sit on top of four.
And in case you were wondering where all the usual fanfare of toots, hoots, and general letting off of steam was at this year’s Steam Rally was…
Well! The engines were asked to behave and tone things down a little this year, so as not to startle the beasts.
So for those who spent all weekend in a paddling pool drinking their own body weight in lager, here are a few pics of what you missed!
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