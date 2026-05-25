Only days after a crucial vote kept the incumbent Leader of Monmouthshire County Council’s in her role, a Welsh Labour councillor has jumped ship.
Cllr Sue Riley, whose ward is Chepstow's Bulwark and Thornwell, has left the leading Labour group to become an Independent.
At the council’s AGM on May 14, councillors formally reappointed Mary Ann Brocklesby as Council Leader, beating the Welsh Conservative opposition group’s nomination, Richard John, by one vote.
Cllr Brocklesby was backed by 23 members and her Tory challenger 22.
Three members of the Independent Group, Frances Taylor, Simon Howarth and David Jones backed Conservative leader Cllr John for the leadership but the fourth member of the group, Wyesham member Emma Bryn, abstained.
Cllr Brocklesby had the support of her 21 Labour members as well as the Green Party’s Cllr Chandler and Usk and Llanbadoc independent Meirion Howells who sits in the Green Independent Group with Cllr Chandler.
Five days later, Cllr Riley decided to leave the ruling Labour group to become an Independent which now leaves Labour with a very fine majority.
Following her departure, it leaves Labour with 20 members, the Conservative opposition group on 19, with six Independents and one Green member, Cllr Ian Chandler, who struck a deal with Labour in 2022 to form a majority in return for a cabinet post.
Chandler recently failed to gain a Green party seat on the Plaid Cymru dominated Senedd which would have meant standing down from his role on the council.
Cllr Richard John said that Sue Riley “is a brave and principled councillor and this must have been a very difficult decision for her.
“The message from the public in Monmouthshire two weeks ago was very clear. They have been let down by Labour and are looking for an alternative.”
The Beacon has asked Cllr Riley for a comment.
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