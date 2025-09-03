A horse has died following a collision with a car on the B4560 near Llangynidr.

Dyfed-Powys Police said officers were called to the scene, south of the village, at around 9:45pm yesterday (Tuesday, September 2).

The collision involved a car and a horse. The horse sadly died as a result.

The Welsh Ambulance Service was also dispatched to the scene. It is not yet known if anyone was injured, and the ambulance service has been contacted for further information.