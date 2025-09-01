An early morning collision closed the Heads of the Valleys Road near Brynmawr on Monday morning, with diversions in place for early commuters.
Officers confirmed they had closed the road at around 5am on the first morning in September, with one lane closed in both directions.
It wouldn’t be until gone 7am before Gwent Police confirmed the road was reopened, just in time for the start of the new term for many in the area.
The force confirmed they were at the scene.
“We received a report of a one-car road collision on the A465 between Brynmawr and Rassau at around 4.45am on Monday September 1,” a spokesperson said.
“No injuries were reported, and the road has since been reopened.”
