Emergency services responding to the ongoing wildfire at Clydach Dingle, near Brynmawr, are changing their approach to the blaze as a special group is set up to co-ordinate the effort to minimise the impact to the public.
In a statement, South Wales Fire and Rescue Service confirmed it had formed a specialist group to spearhead the response, and that further equipment had been procured to aid firefighters in their attempts to extinguish the fire.
They first responded to the incident on Saturday August 9, which saw a section of the A465 closed when two horses collided with vehicles on the carriageway.
The statement said there was no imminent risk to life or property.
“We are awaiting confirmation of an agricultural water bowser arriving on scene to support firefighting efforts. There is no immediate risk to life or property. Our officers remain on site, actively monitoring the situation and working to contain the fire.”
“We are awaiting further updates regarding the direction of the smoke plume and air quality. Current advice indicates that wind conditions are stable and unlikely to change significantly. Residents in affected areas are advised to keep doors and windows closed as a precaution against smoke exposure. We will continue to provide updates as the situation develops. Thank you for your cooperation and understanding.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.