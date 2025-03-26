Home Bargains has issued an urgent recall of some of its Happy Easter plush toys which present a risk of causing a child "to choke".
These including a pink rabbit, white rabbit, and yellow chick.
The product presents a serious risk of asphyxiation due to weak seams, causing the potential for children to access the stuffing material and place it in their mouth.
The toys do therefore not meet the requirements of the Toys (Safety) Regulations 2011
The products have been withdrawn from the market and recalled from end users of Home Bargains.
Consumers who have purchased any of these toys should stop using them immediately and keep it out of reach from children.
To obtain a full refund, you can return the toy to your nearest Home Bargains store.
The toys in question can be identified from the barcode 10811016.