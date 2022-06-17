Hockey club hits 125 years

Celebrating 125 years since they were formed, Abergavenny Hockey Club held two special events in the town on Saturday June 11.

Under the leadership of club chairman Luke Rees, the club celebrated their milestone achievement by holding a hockey event for both junior and senior players during the morning and early afternoon, followed in the evening by a special dinner at The Kings Arms Hotel in Abergavenny with over 50 club members and guests attending.

The evening began with the chairman reading a letter of congratulations from the Mayor of Abergavenny, Tony Konieczny, and was followed by an address by the club president, Trevor Scott.

Abergavenny Hockey Club was founded on October 16 1897 and had a membership of 43 men in the first season.

A reporter for the Abergavenny Mail wrote at the time, “Abergavenny is the premier hockey town in Wales.

‘‘In no other town is there such an interest taken in hockey as in this ancient borough.

‘‘It is not merely a class interest; its supporters are to be found in all grades of social life in the town, and the fame of the club has spread far and wide.”

Hockey was played at the cricket ground in Avenue Road until the early 1970s and then moved to a redgrass pitch at King Henry VIII School.

Over the years Abergavenny Hockey Club has produced a significant number of Welsh international players the greatest of whom was Dr. ‘Bill’ Griffiths who represented Wales on numerous occasions and played for Great Britain in the 1948 Olympic Games in London winning a Silver Medal.

Abergavenny hosted at least 11 Welsh international matches against England, Ireland and Scotland between 1902 and 1941. One Wales v England match was played at Cwrt-y-Gollen in 1969.

During the period between 1975 and 1989 the club recorded a number of notable successes. In the 1975/76 season the 1st XI were South Wales League Division 1 Champions and winners of the Innsworth Six a Side Tournament, with 1989 seeing promotion to the Premier Division of the South Wales League.

The club’s 125 years’ celebrations on Saturday June 11 culminated in awards being presented to individual players for the 2021/22 season. Captain’s Player, Players’ Player and Young Player awards went to Kirstie Cashmore, Charlie Haydock, Henriette Banks, Jodie Williams, Rhian Beynon, Joe Sevenoaks, Liam Wade and Nate Corken.

Trevor Scott presented the President’s Cup to Chalotte Halsey and Darren Richards for outstanding service to the club in the 2021/22 season.

Charlotte Halsey was also commended by the Chairman for her work with the club’s pool of umpires – Adil Gatrade, Liam Wade, Geraint Davies, Trevor Scott, Nia Johns, Kevin Phillips and Sharon Phillips.

A spokesperson for Abergavenny Hockey Club said: “Our 125 years’ celebration events were well-attended, and thoroughly enjoyed by all participants.