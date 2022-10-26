Ho ho hop on board for free weekend bus travel
It’s the most wonderful time of the year… to catch a bus! Monmouthshire shoppers and commuters are being encouraged to use public transport to help the county address the climate emergency.
As an extra incentive and in time for Christmas, Monmouthshire County Council has confirmed that all weekend bus journeys within the county will be free to all users every weekend in December.
Passengers will be able to use this free offer, funded by Welsh Government, for any journey that has a start point and end point within Monmouthshire.
It’s hoped this will motivate residents and commuters to use the bus throughout the festive season when doing a spot of Christmas shopping, visiting friends and relatives, or simply getting to work. It’s also a great way to travel to get to a train station for trips further afield.
Councillor Catrin Maby, Cabinet Member for Climate Change and the Environment, said “We’re so pleased to have secured Welsh Government funding to help encourage residents to use the county’s buses more. Every weekend in December on the approach to Christmas you’ll be able to hop on to any service for a journey between two locations in Monmouthshire and not have to pay.”
“Monmouthshire County Council have introduced electric buses into the fleet on some routes in the county, and we’re working to build upon this. If you’re able to, I would encourage everyone to take advantage of this fantastic scheme, which starts on Saturday 3 December and runs until the end of December. It’s the perfect excuse to leave the car at home.”
The free weekend bus travel comes in addition to free parking in council owned car parks every weekend in December, which has run for the previous two years to help support local businesses and encourage more people to shop within Monmouthshire.
It is being offered again this year from Saturday 3 December for those who are not able to travel by bus. Council car parks in the scheme are in Abergavenny, Chepstow and Monmouth (there are already free car parks in other locations in the county’s other towns).
Who needs Santa’s sleigh when you can get a free bus!