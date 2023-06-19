Chorley’s auctioneers is offering a private collection of paintings and prints on Tuesday (June 27) relating specifically to Monmouthshire.
The selection of artworks includes several by the artist Donald Henry Floyd (1892-1965), who is renowned for his paintings of South East Wales, including 250 of the Wye Valley.
Floyd was born in Plymouth and studied under Frederick Snell and John Noble Barlow with such success that by the time he was 21 he was exhibiting at the Walker Gallery.
He insisted on remaining at the rank of private and sketched during his free time.
He loved the rural landscape and way of life, and his paintings record the changing seasons across the Wye Valley and beyond.
Floyd exhibited regularly at the Royal Academy and in 1948 gained the commission to paint 68 paintings recording Ceylon’s gaining of independence.
He managed all of this while having to learn to paint left-handed, having lost the use of his right arm due to illness.
Floyd also has paintings in Chepstow Museum, Monmouth Museum, Newport Museum and the National Library of Wales.
Go to www.chorleys.com/auctions/auction-events-calendar/ for more information