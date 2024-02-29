Lynne Potter and Mark Whittaker, co-chairs of the Grosmont Futures group, said: “Grosmont Futures (GF) is delighted to have been awarded Lottery funding to make the Town Hall into a warm and welcoming community hub for everyone in the area to enjoy. Once the building and renovations are complete GF will roll out a greatly increased range of activities overseen by a co-ordinator. We hope to reach all corners of the community regardless of age or ability.”