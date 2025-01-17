Here’s a sight for sore eyes! The mercurial mists, a pink-tinged sky, and winter’s twilight conspired to create a magical and otherworldly ambiance for anyone hill walking, wild swimming, or foraging for fairies up and around the Keepers’ Pond yesterday.
The shot was supplied by Chronicle reader Gabriel Archan who was returning from the co-op in Blaenavon with some dried milk when he noticed the heavenly view.
Gabe explained, “I live in Aber but I often take the Jag for a cruise up top to really open her up. The Keeper’s Car is also a convenient location to snap some pics of the motor for Insta boasts!”
Gabe added, “I always feel a little spiritual when I return from Torfaen and see Monmouthshire and the Sugar Loaf laid out before me like the promised land, but yesterday it really did look like God’s own country.
“The dinosaur’s breath, or whatever they call it on Facebook had completely obscured all those old-fashioned little villages on the outskirts of Aber, and it was like driving through Heaven or something.
“I wanted to stop on the side of the road and take a few pics with my Nikon D3500 but there were a couple of unemployed men in tracksuits hanging about so I didn’t bother.
“Lucky enough, Biggles, my personal assistant from Portugal was in the cockpit of the Jag with me, so she took a pic on her phone. She didn’t do bad for an amateur but I would have done much better. Nevertheless, I thought I’d share it with the paper to boost her confidence! Enjoy!”