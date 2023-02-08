A resident living on Hereford Road in Abergavenny has appealed to help to solve the mystery of the origins of a “horrible acrid smell” in the area which he says gives him severe headaches.
In response to a social media post, a dozen more residents claim they have also experienced this strange whiff.
Two people claim to have sniffed it out it at the front of the New Junction Cottages and another claims to have smelled it in the St Andrews area.
There were many conflicting opinions as to what it actually smells of - with some believing the smell is burning plastic while others believe it may be gas.
One man said: “I have been told there is a gas escape valve around there and it is not a concern.”
The Chronicle reached out to Monmouthshire County Council for further comment but there has currenly been no response.
