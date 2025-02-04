Children at Hopscotch Nursery in Gilwern were on their best behaviour recently when a couple of bobbies from the Abergavenny Neighbourhood Policing Team paid them a visit.
The police weren’t there to arrest any toddlers for breaking crayons or spilling milk but to give the little ones a first hand experience of what life is like as a boy or girl in blue!
The curious youngsters lined up to try on police hats, and were given the opportunity to see a a police car and other police items, sparking lots of excitement.
Ward manager for the Abergavenny, PC Aled Thompson, was joined by PC Sam Hall and Police Community Support Officers Leah Murphy and Joshua Carey for the visit on Wednesday, January 29.
This educational and interactive experience helped the children understand the importance of neighbourhood policing in a fun way.
PC Thompson said, “As a neighbourhood team, we enjoy being at the heart of our communities, working in partnership with organisations to ensure that everyone feels protected and reassured
"We spoke to the children about the role we play in keeping our communities safe and gave them an opportunity to be mini police officers, which added an extra layer of excitement to the day.
"It was evident just how knowledgeable the children at Hopscotch Nursery were of the role and importance of policing, and they also had the chance to chat to us and ask us questions."
Schools in the Abergavenny area keen to arrange a visit from the local neighbourhood policing team, should contact PC Aled Thompson by emailing: [email protected]