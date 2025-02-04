This morning in Abergavenny, the sky is overcast with a cool temperature of 9°C.
Moving into the afternoon, the sky will become cloudy with sunny spells and the temperature will remain steady at 9°C.
Tomorrow morning, conditions will be slightly cooler and cloudy with sunny spells, starting at 7°C.
By the afternoon, the sky will be overcast with the temperature rising slightly to 8°C.
The overall conditions for tomorrow will be cooler and cloudier compared to today, with temperatures ranging from 7°C to 8°C.
Over the next few days, Abergavenny will experience a mix of sunny and partly cloudy skies.
Temperatures will fluctuate, starting from lows of -1°C to highs of 7°C.
The trend suggests a gradual increase in sunshine, with clear skies becoming more prevalent.
This article was automatically generated