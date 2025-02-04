This morning in Abergavenny, the sky is overcast with a cool temperature of 9°C.

Moving into the afternoon, the sky will become cloudy with sunny spells and the temperature will remain steady at 9°C.

Tomorrow morning, conditions will be slightly cooler and cloudy with sunny spells, starting at 7°C.

By the afternoon, the sky will be overcast with the temperature rising slightly to 8°C.

The overall conditions for tomorrow will be cooler and cloudier compared to today, with temperatures ranging from 7°C to 8°C.

Over the next few days, Abergavenny will experience a mix of sunny and partly cloudy skies.

Temperatures will fluctuate, starting from lows of -1°C to highs of 7°C.

The trend suggests a gradual increase in sunshine, with clear skies becoming more prevalent.

