A NATIONAL Police Air Service helicopter was continuing to search the Monnow Valley near Monmouth today (Wednesday, July 23) after an appeal to find a missing 32-year-old woman.
Two helicopters were seen searching the area between Rockfield and Tregate yesterday (Tuesday, July 22).
And Gwent Police announced around 10pm last night that they were searching for Harley Van-Outen from Waterlooville in Portsmouth, who had last been seen in the area that morning.
A Gwent Police spokesperson said: "Harley, 32, was last seen in the Rockfield area of Monmouth, Monmouthshire, at around 8.30am on Tuesday 22 July and officers are concerned for her welfare.
"Harley is described as of medium build, approximately 5ft 6ins with brown hair. She was last seen wearing grey leggings and a white vest top.
“Anyone with any information on Harley’s whereabouts is asked to call us on 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2500233604."
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.