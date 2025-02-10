This morning in Abergavenny, heavy snow will be observed with temperatures around 3°C, feeling more like -3°C due to the wind chill.
In the afternoon, moderate to heavy snow showers will continue, maintaining the temperature steady at 3°C, but feeling slightly warmer at -2°C.
Tomorrow morning will bring a change with fog expected, and temperatures will remain at 3°C, feeling like 1°C.
By the afternoon, light snow showers will occur as temperatures slightly rise to 4°C, offering a slight increase in the feels-like temperature to 2°C.
Over the next few days, the general trend indicates a shift towards overcast conditions with temperatures peaking at 5°C.
Mist and cloudy spells will be prevalent during the early hours, gradually moving to overcast skies throughout the day.
Moderate rain will mark the following days with temperatures stabilizing around 3°C.
The weather will transition from light rain and drizzle in the mornings to mist and partly cloudy skies by the evenings.
This article was automatically generated