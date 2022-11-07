The Bear Hotel turns purple to mark World Polio Day
Monday, October 24 was World Polio Day and celebrated the huge progress that has been made in eradicating this awful disease. In 1985 Rotary spearheaded the campaign, when there were over 1,000 polio cases a day in 125 countries, paralysing and even killing children.
Today, the number of cases is down by 99.9 per cent
Because of the efforts of Rotary and its partners, nearly 19 million people who would otherwise have been paralysed are walking, and more than 1.5 million people are alive who would otherwise have died.
In developing countries around the world, children who have been vaccinated under this programme have their little finger tincted purple.
National Polio day, falling as it did within a week of the 40th Anniversary of the founding of the Rotary Club in Crickhowell, is highly significant in the history of the Club and its association with matters of local national and international significance.
Crickhowell Rotary Club has regarded the Bear Hotel as its home throughout the club’s 40 year history. The owners Stephen and Samantha Hindmarsh have been enthusiastic supporters of the club since the clubs inception in 1982 when Mrs Judy Hindmarsh was the proprietor.
World polio week was to be no exception and their decision to support the promotion of this important milestone in the life of Rotary in general and for the club in particular, is indicative of the strength of the relationship between The Bear Hotel and Crickhowell Rotary,
Commenting, Stephen Hindmarsh said “ Illuminating The Bear in purple to mark National Polio Week and the 40th anniversary of the founding of the Rotary Club in Crickhowell was a great pleasure.”
Rotary members in Great Britain and Ireland have been huge supporters of End Polio Now and continue to work towards 100 per cent eradication in places like Pakistan and Afghanistan
Readers who may be interested in making a positive difference in our world are invite to consider joining the club so it can continue such important work.
Readers are invited to contact our Membership Secretary, David Treasure on 01873 810209 or email [email protected]
