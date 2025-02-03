THERE was no breach of contract by a private partnership running GP surgeries which failed to pay doctors, staff, pension contributions and the taxman a senior health board official has said.
Leanne Watkins, chief operating officer of Gwent’s Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, told local councillors at the health board meeting at St Cadoc’s Hospital, the Brynmawr partnership run by doctors J Ahmed and J Allinson and supported by a private firm, eHarley Street had been taken back into health board control with four other surgeries place enhanced monitoring.
Ms Watkins told the board meeting: “Technically, as hard as it is for you guys to believe, there is no breach of contract. It is really important for us to maintain good working relationships, had we got into a difficult legal situation we wouldn’t have been able to take action as quickly as we did.
“
Technically, as hard as it is for you guys to believe, there is no breach of contract
Leanne Watkins
“In Brynmawr they voluntarily resigned that contract.”
The Aneurin Bevan Board had previously directly managed Brynmawr and four other surgeries which the Ahmed/Allinson partnership took on since April last year. The partnership also runs three other surgeries in Gwent.
The board began “escalated monitoring” of the partnership at the end of October following complaints from doctors, staff, patients and local politicians.
Health board chief executive Nicola Prygodzicz said: “There were concerns around locums not being paid, issues with HMRC, pensions and suppliers not being paid.”
This week the partnership handed back the contract for Brynmawr with four other surgeries subject to enhanced monitoring although she stressed there were no safety concerns.
However, chief executive said the board wants reassurances over management and payments that must be made and also confirmed an internal audit will be carried out into how the contracts were awarded.
She said: “We sought legal advice to understand the contractual position and have commissioned an internal audit to undertake a review of our contract award process which is a standard process.
“We will be working closely with them for continued assurance around payments that are outstanding to locums and suppliers and are concerned these are still an issue for them and also seeking further assurances around HMRC and pensions because we are being assured all that is now above board, there were some issues in transition, but we are told all that is now above board.
“But we have been picking up concern through individuals that they are concerned their personal accounts are not up to date and are trying to seek further assurance with the partnership around this particular issue.”
Board finance chief Rob Holcombe said financial support it has provided, which has included paying for additional GP sessions in Brynmawr in December, is available to all GP surgeries. He also said a lot of GPs surgeries across the UK are facing pressures.
The Ahmed/Allinson partnership, supported by eHarley Street, also holds the contract for a surgery at Blaenavon although Ms Prygodcicz said concerns there aren’t out of line with any other practices.