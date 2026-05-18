As the UK Government is expected to make a final decision on a screening programme for prostate cancer this month, Prostate Cymru is calling for men to be routinely tested.
Last year, the National Screening Committee (NSC) opened a public consultation following its draft decision to advise government against screening for all men. That’s despite the fact that one in eight men get prostate cancer.
Nor did it back a screening programme for black men, who have double the risk of developing the disease, or for those with a family history.
It is anticipated that the Government will discuss the NSC’s final recommendations in the next week or so.
Prostate Cymru Chair Andy Thomas – a recently retired consultant urological surgeon – says:
“Early diagnosis is key. In Wales, the impact of prostate cancer is significant, affecting 1 in 8 men, and 1 in 3 with a family history. Often, it doesn’t present with any symptoms so it is essential that men get tested.
“Currently, you only get tested if you request it – or if you have a proactive GP that recommends it. But we constantly hear of men who have difficulties in getting a GP appointment, and in some cases even being refused a test. And what about the men who don’t think to ask for a test? We need a screening programme.”
Because so many men struggle to get a test through their GP, Prostate Cymru ran its own testing events last year and is doing so again this summer – with the help of commercial sponsors. In 2025, 200 men received a red alert after going along to an event, advising them to seek medical advice immediately. That was almost 6% of all those tested by the charity:
“We do what we can,” adds Andy. “But we are a charity and we simply cannot test everyone. The government needs to be more proactive in raising awareness among those most at risk and it needs to educate and advise GPs so that men aren’t refused tests or feel dissuaded.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.