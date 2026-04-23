In August 2024, Chloe Price, a 30-year-old mother of two young children from Ebbw Vale, became suddenly and seriously unwell after experiencing severe pain in her side that left her unable to stand or move. She stopped eating and became bedbound, initially putting her symptoms down to the pressures and stresses of everyday life.
Concerned by the sudden deterioration in her health, Chloe’s husband urged her to seek urgent medical help. A CT scan later revealed that a large mass on her bowel had perforated, causing extensive internal damage. Despite having a family history of bowel cancer, Chloe had never suspected that her symptoms could be linked to the disease.
Chloe is now recovering following surgery and is adjusting to life with a stoma. As part of her recovery, she is sharing her story to raise awareness of bowel cancer symptoms and to encourage others not to ignore changes in their health.
Talking about her experience, Chloe said, “I thought I was going to die. I thought there was nothing they could do. I thought I was going to leave my children and my new husband. I didn’t want my children growing up without remembering me.
“Whilst it's changed my life, it saved my life. And I don't think that should be something to be ashamed of. It's just a different way of living, but I'm living. And that's the most important thing.”
With April marking Bowel Cancer Awareness Month, Chloe is calling on people to listen to their bodies and seek medical advice if something doesn’t feel right.
Early diagnosis of bowel cancer can save lives. Anyone experiencing ongoing or unusual symptoms is encouraged to speak to their GP.
You know your body. If you notice changes in your bowel habits that don’t go away; blood in your poo, or unexplained weight loss- don’t ignore it. Speak to your GP.
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