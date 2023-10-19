The Welsh Blood Service is encouraging people to sign up and donate blood, as 8,000 appointments are now available across the area.
There are opportunities to donate blood in locations including Abergavenny, Monmouth and Chepstow that can be accessed here.
A spokesperson from the Welsh Blood Service said: “Your support is invaluable to the service and will help us to increase the blood bank stocks in order for us to maintain supply and demand for the 19 Welsh Hospitals. The Welsh Blood Service always need more people to sign up as donors to help patients across Wales and with your help the service will be able to achieve this.”