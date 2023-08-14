This comes after a series of cases involving the highly serious and contagious infection were reported in London and across England, Professor Daszkiewicz said: “Measles is very serious and can make children very sick and lead to further complications which could result in hospitalisation. It is completely preventable through the MMR (Measles, Mumps and Rubella) vaccine. We are calling on all parents and guardians to make sure their children are up to date with their 2 MMR doses. It’s never too late to catch up, and you can get the MMR vaccine for free on the NHS whatever your age.