Director for Public Health for Gwent, Professor Tracy Dasziewicz wants to remind parents and guardians across communities in Gwent of the importance of vaccinating their children against Measles.
This comes after a series of cases involving the highly serious and contagious infection were reported in London and across England, Professor Daszkiewicz said: “Measles is very serious and can make children very sick and lead to further complications which could result in hospitalisation. It is completely preventable through the MMR (Measles, Mumps and Rubella) vaccine. We are calling on all parents and guardians to make sure their children are up to date with their 2 MMR doses. It’s never too late to catch up, and you can get the MMR vaccine for free on the NHS whatever your age.
“The MMR vaccine comes in 2 doses, the first dose is available to children at age 1 and the second dose available at 3 years and 4 months. I also want to highlight that if you or your child has missed either of these doses that it is not too late to get a free vaccine.”
Although children are offered routine vaccinations against Measles, adults who have not been vaccinated can also be at risk of catching Measles.
Professor Daszkiewicz continued: “We will invite children and adults who have not had their MMR vaccine to vaccination clinics across Gwent, commencing Monday August 21st. But anyone who hasn’t had their MMR vaccine can contact our Vaccination team to request an appointment by calling 0300 303 1373.
“Measles is a very serious illness and is preventable through vaccination. I would urge people to attend for vaccine if they haven’t had one, this is important for individual health and preventing transmission across our communities”.
Measles usually starts with cold-like symptoms, followed by a rash a few days later.
Some people may also get small spots in their mouth.