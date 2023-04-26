Residents have been warned by Aneurin Bevan University Health Board via social media to not to go to the emergency department at the Grange Hospital, unless it’s life-threatening or a serious injury.
On the morning of April, 25, the health board alerted residents due to the department being "extremely busy".
Responding to a concerned comment, the board went on to say: "The shortage of staff in health and social care means patients can't be safely discharged home or into care (despite being medically fit). Like a traffic jam on the motorway, the Emergency Department gets clogged up with patients if patients can’t be discharged from hospital."
Another Twitter user questioned why individuals were not being moved to other hospitals within the area for social care. The board quickly addressed this, stating: "Please be assured all of our hospitals are used to their full capacity. The Royal Gwent, Nevill Hall and Ysbyty Ystrad Fawr treat patients, perform surgery, have medical assessment units and minor injury units."
People were advised on the post to check their symptoms at https://bit.ly/3NGMs9Q or for further advice call NHS 111.