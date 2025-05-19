Obviously eating ‘well’ will only benefit your health and wellbeing and recently I had quite a revelation whilst being advised to follow the AIP diet after a bit of a health issue. AIP stands for Auto Immune Protocol and involves cutting out the foods that you eat the most of for a month or so. It sounds horrendous, which is why it’s not as popular as it deserves to be. After a month, you slowly reintroduce various foods to see which ones make you feel rubbish and which you can tolerate. There is a bit more to it than that and I highly recommend looking into it if you suffer from any auto immune issues, or the standard ‘brain fog, joint aches, sore eyes, and numerous other issues that could be ‘gut related’. The problem is that so many of these aliments could be attributed to the menopause, just getting older or stress and working hard, as well as food intolerances and gut issues. But healing your gut is a good place to start. Trust me.