A six-week online consultation on changes to the local Powys bus services has begun.
The consultation follows an initial online engagement exercise, and a series of engagement events held across the county, where we sought feedback on the current local bus network and the wants and needs of bus users.
“Could you help shape the future of the Powys Local Bus Network? We really want to hear from residents and bus users about the proposed new timetables.” Explains Cllr Jackie Charlton, Cabinet Member for a Greener Powys.
To have your say on the proposed new timetables and other aspects of bus travel, including fares, please visit: https://www.haveyoursaypowys.wales/powys-local-bus-network-consultation
The closing date is February 13.