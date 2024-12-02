An early January sale always attracts a larger number of collectors as well as private buyers and so Smiths are aiming for this market in particular. Antique and modern jewellery sells very well at this time of year as many people fail to find their ‘perfect’ Christmas gifts in the busy run up to Christmas. They also often have Christmas money to spend which they feel they can use to treat themselves to something special. The lull after Christmas is of course the perfect time to do a bit of online shopping! The saleroom will be open for viewing on Monday the 30th 10am-5pm and Tuesday the 31st 10am-3pm as well as on the morning of the sales 9am to 10am so there will be plenty of time to view items in ‘real life’ as well!