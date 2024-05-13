His cunning and calm though is perhaps better shown in the second case when the mother of the murdered girl called at Jones’ house to ask if the girl was there. Harold Jones had just placed the bleeding body of his victim in the attic, and calmly told her mother she had been but had gone out with his sister; and then as an afterthought, he asked how the woman’s little boy who had been unwell, was doing. His hands were literally still dripping with the young blood of this very woman’s little girl.