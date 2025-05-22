A GRUESOME display of Fred and Rose West’s 'House of Horrors' possessions at a Forest museum has been dubbed ‘sickening’ – including torture whips and a tie ‘used to kill’ victims.
The serial killers’ possessions taken from 25 Cromwell Street in Gloucester are on show at Littledean Jail near Cinderford, and include a fork and spade said to have buried victims, and a hammer and trowels that the murderous tradesman may have used to inter bodies under the cellar.
But victim groups have slammed the exhibition, with a National Victims Association spokesperson saying: "Putting these things on display is just absolutely sick and not normal. It is sadistic. To have something so graphic absolutely turns my stomach."
The reign of terror of the evil couple, who killed at least 12 young women and girls between 1967 and 1987, has hit the headlines again with the launch of a new Netflix docuseries Fred and Rose West: A British Horror Story.
But the curator of the Crime Through Time Museum – which includes artefacts linked to many notorious crimes and atrocities – has denied glorifying the Wests’ crime.
Andy Jones said: "Nobody believed at the time the sheer disturbing scale of atrocities... and all that unfolded thereafter. Truly shocking. Evil beyond evil.
“But we most certainly do not glorify within any of our True Crime exhibition areas the likes of Fred and Rose West."
Fred West’s grew up in Much Marcle east of Ross-on-Wye, near Kempley, where he buried the body of pregnant victim Ann McFall.
The couple’s murdered 16-year-old daughter Heather is buried in Monmouthshire beside the River Wye in the churchyard in Tintern, a place she had visited and loved in her short life.
The new Netflix docuseries Fred and Rose West: A British Horror Story tells the murderous story using previously unseen footage and unheard audio tapes.
Littledean Crime Through Time Museum curator Andy Jones says he went inside their ‘House of Horrors’home before it was demolished in 1996, two years after the discovery of its gruesome secrets, and legitimately obtained property from there.
"Having previously been brought up on a well know nearby council estate and lived in Gloucester for many years, I’ve long known many close friends, family and associates of Fred and Rose West,” he said.
“Hence having personally been inside the property and legitimately privately acquired all the items we have here on display.
"I was legitimately given entry to the West’s Cromwell Street home shortly after their arrests and also still have an original set of keys.”
He says the exhibition does not glorify their crimes, but adds: "One of the most interesting pieces is the tie which has evidence that he wore it at several birthday parties – including the birthday of one of his victims Shirley Robinson. He was using the tie to reportedly strangle some victims."
The serial killer’s fork and spade are also on display, alongside whips used to torture and sexually abuse victims, kinky clothing and documents they signed, including a Christmas card.
A police call to 25 Cromwell Street in April 1994 following a tip off from social services led to the horrific discovery of nine bodies buried in the garden and under the cellar.
Fred West committed suicide before he stood trial while his wife was jailed for life and will never be released.
Littledean Jail has been deemed the UK's first Dark Tourist adults-only visitor attraction, and Andy said: "We provide a disturbing and compelling niche in the Dark Tourism market place which is clearly advertised as being in the main not suitable for children.
“We make it abundantly clear that those easily disturbed, offended or of a sensitive nature, should avoid visiting here.”