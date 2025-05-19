The collectables section is also another area of strong demand with items such as a rare pair of early 19th century steel scissors sure to be very tempting to sewing antique enthusiasts. The scissors would originally have been bought by a fine lady on her Grand Tour of Europe as a souvenir or possibly as an expensive gift. The ornately cut handles are decorated with flowers and foliage but also include the word ‘Venezia.’ They are estimated at £80/£120 but will hopefully do better with antique scissors and other needlework items proving to be surprisingly valuable. A small collection of vintage beaded pin cushions and needle cases should also create interest.