This morning in Abergavenny, we're seeing a mix of sun and clouds.
The temperature is a cool 4°C.
There's a chance of scattered showers, with about 2mm of precipitation expected.
Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will rise slightly to 5°C.
Clouds will persist, but we'll also see some sunny spells.
There's a chance of light rain, with around 1mm of precipitation expected.
Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, conditions will be slightly warmer at 6°C.
It will be a sunny start to the day, with no rain expected.
In the afternoon, the temperature will increase to a high of 7°C.
It will remain sunny, with no rain in the forecast.
For the rest of the week, the temperature will be a constant 6°C.
We can expect a general trend of rain, with a total of 12mm of precipitation expected over the next few days.
So, keep your umbrellas handy!
