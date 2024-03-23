This morning in Abergavenny, we're seeing a mix of sun and clouds.

The temperature is a cool 4°C.

There's a chance of scattered showers, with about 2mm of precipitation expected.

Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will rise slightly to 5°C.

Clouds will persist, but we'll also see some sunny spells.

There's a chance of light rain, with around 1mm of precipitation expected.

Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, conditions will be slightly warmer at 6°C.

It will be a sunny start to the day, with no rain expected.

In the afternoon, the temperature will increase to a high of 7°C.

It will remain sunny, with no rain in the forecast.

For the rest of the week, the temperature will be a constant 6°C.

We can expect a general trend of rain, with a total of 12mm of precipitation expected over the next few days.

So, keep your umbrellas handy!

This article was automatically generated